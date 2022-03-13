 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $385,000

Listed and Under contract. Located 20 minutes from Missoula in a private setting on 1.4 acres. In addition to the home, the property comes with a detached shop/garage, sheds, and a carport. Plenty of room for all your toys. One shed and the carport are new. The seller has added a large porch off the front door for added curb appeal. In addition to the new porch, there is a second covered porch on the south side of the home. The interior has been recently repainted and has a new furnace. The primary bedroom is large with a sliding barn door leading to the bathroom. Two additional rooms are located on the opposite side of the home and provide plenty of privacy. Call Danni Moore at 406-396-2442 or your real estate professional.

