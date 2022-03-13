Listed and Under contract. Located 20 minutes from Missoula in a private setting on 1.4 acres. In addition to the home, the property comes with a detached shop/garage, sheds, and a carport. Plenty of room for all your toys. One shed and the carport are new. The seller has added a large porch off the front door for added curb appeal. In addition to the new porch, there is a second covered porch on the south side of the home. The interior has been recently repainted and has a new furnace. The primary bedroom is large with a sliding barn door leading to the bathroom. Two additional rooms are located on the opposite side of the home and provide plenty of privacy. Call Danni Moore at 406-396-2442 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I want folks to know I’m still very much at the helm, but if I am incapacitated and no longer able to meet the obligations of this job, I’ll step down.”
Missoula County saw the third-highest number of new taxpayers at 2,083, behind only Gallatin and Flathead counties.
Devin N. Farley and Cheye A. Andrade were arrested Sunday and face multiple drug-related felony charges.
Alfred “Toby” Bridges faces multiple warrants for his arrest due to his failure to appear in court for two additional charges of illegally shooting a black bear over bait.
Officers are investigating the accident, which happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Raser Drive and Cemetery Road.
Christopher R. Clark is charged with two counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and three counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies.
Lennix J. Veal, 18, is charged with one felony count of criminal endangerment along with three misdemeanors.
Brandon J. Blackwell, 23, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Parker A. Abbott, 18, is charged with one felony count of intimidation. He is held on $250,000 bail.
The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre Wild Horse Island in Flathead Lake.