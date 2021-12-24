Welcome to Shadow Mountain Estates, just East of Clinton. This one-level to be built custom-designed home features an open floor plan, with a kitchen, living room, dining room, a master suite with a walk-in closet and master bathroom, utilities, two additional bedrooms, and an additional full bathroom. Exterior features a porch and attached two-car garage. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development if interested. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $431,900
