3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $467,876

Shadow Mountain Estates, just East of Clinton is perfect for person who wants the out of town feeling but close to modern convivences. This to be built custom-designed single level home features an open kitchen design, 3 bedroom and 2 bath floorplan. Exterior features a porch and attached two-car garage. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development if interested. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.