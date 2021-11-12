Shadow Mountain Estates, just East of Clinton is perfect for the person who wants the out-of-town feeling but is close to modern conveniences. This to-be-built custom-designed single-level home features an open kitchen design, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bath floorplan. Exterior features a porch and attached two-car garage. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development if interested. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $472,000
