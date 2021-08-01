3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $489,000

 Skip to main content
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/1 from 1 PM - 3:30 PM. Home is now 98% cleared and ready for the next person(s)! Are you ready for some space between you and your neighbors?! This 3.6 acre property features 2 lots of flat usable space. The home on the property features a large bedroom with an ensuite plus 2 more bedrooms and full bathroom. Not to forget to mention the main floor laundry room making the main floor approx 1700+ sq.ft. of living space and additionally, there is a full 1400+ square foot basement waiting to be finished, making the potential living space over 3100 square feet. The septic system was updated approx 5 years ago and property has an excellent producing well. Go see it today!

