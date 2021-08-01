OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/1 from 1 PM - 3:30 PM. Home is now 98% cleared and ready for the next person(s)! Are you ready for some space between you and your neighbors?! This 3.6 acre property features 2 lots of flat usable space. The home on the property features a large bedroom with an ensuite plus 2 more bedrooms and full bathroom. Not to forget to mention the main floor laundry room making the main floor approx 1700+ sq.ft. of living space and additionally, there is a full 1400+ square foot basement waiting to be finished, making the potential living space over 3100 square feet. The septic system was updated approx 5 years ago and property has an excellent producing well. Go see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
Missoula County is embarking on an ambitious plan to throw out its old zoning code and replace it with one better reflecting the county's growth policy, which was adopted five years ago.
Public health officials in Missoula encourage the public to resume wearing masks in enclosed public spaces, echoing the Centers for Disease Control.
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.
The Mustard Seed, a longtime Missoula restaurant, will have a new location with rooftop dining. Also, Sunday Streets Missoula is back in a new location.
Unhoused people living under and around the Reserve Street Bridge will not be asked to leave until there is a safer, legal option for them.
The Northern Rockies Type 1 team that managed the Thorne Creek fire as part of the West Lolo Complex in the first two weeks of the blaze will retake command on Saturday morning.