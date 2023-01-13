3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $499,000

EXPECTED COMPLETION DATE: JANUARY 2023 - Hard to find NEW HOME on 1+ acres at Shadow Mountain Estates. Ask about loans and reduced payment options for qualified buyers. One of Beauchamp Constructions most popular home plans. Home offers two large covered patios, efficient two zone heating system with air conditioning, tile master bathroom shower, luxury vinyl on main and bathrooms, painted cabinets with designer island accent, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Milgard windows. Well appointed 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with open floor plan. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.