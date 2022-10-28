 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $519,900

3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $519,900

Welcome to Shadow Mountain Estates. Construction has started on this custom-designed home and is estimated to be completed by Fall of 2022. It features an open floor plan, with a kitchen, living room, and half bath on the main floor. The second floor features a master suite with a walk-in closet and master bathroom, two additional bedrooms, another full family room and an additional full bathroom. Exterior features a porch and attached two-car garage. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development if interested. DISCLAIMER: FINISHES MAY VARY FROM SAMPLE PHOTOS.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo: Slant Streets black bear

Photo: Slant Streets black bear

After minutes waiting for people and cars to pass by, the bear climbed down from its branch and ventured into the Slant Streets neighborhood, disappearing from sight down Blaine Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News