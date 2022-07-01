 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $524,500

Welcome to Shadow Mountain Estates. Construction has started on this custom-designed home and is estimated to be completed by Fall of 2022. It features an open floor plan, with a kitchen, living room, and half bath on the main floor. The second floor features a master suite with a walk-in closet and master bathroom, two additional bedrooms, another full family room and an additional full bathroom. Exterior features a porch and attached two-car garage. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development if interested. DISCLAIMER: FINISHES MAY VARY FROM SAMPLE PHOTOS.

