3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $524,900

3 Bed/1 Bonus/3 bath home situated on 1.92 level Acres in Turah. Just a short I90 commute to Missoula, this is your rustic get-away from the city. Inside on the main floor, you will find an open, airy floorplan that has been updated with low maintenance, laminate flooring, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upstairs, is a bright space complete with skylights and a large bedroom suite. The basement has a huge bonus room, laundry room and bathroom oasis with a jetted tub. There is also a partially finished exterior exit from the basement that is ready for your finishing touch. Then, there is the glorious 40 X 40 Shop ~ ready for all your toys and tools, complete with a double car and a 15 ft. door! Call Jerry Hogan at 406-546-7270 or your real estate professional for more information.