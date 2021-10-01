3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $535,995

MAIN LEVEL LIVING! Welcome to Shadow Mountain Estates, just East of Clinton. This to-be-built custom-designed ranch-style home features an open floor plan that includes the Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, and Laundry Room. Other interior features include the Master Suite with a walk-in -closet and full bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bath. Exterior features include a porch, patio, and an attached two-car garage. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development if interested. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.