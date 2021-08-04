3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $535,995

Close to Missoula, Shadow Mountain Estates sits just East of Clinton. This to be built single level custom-designed home features an open floor plan, with a kitchen, living room, dining area, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, utility and mud room. Exterior features a porch and attached two-car garage. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development if interested. DISCLAIMOR: FINISHES MAY VARY FROM SAMPLE PHOTOS. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.