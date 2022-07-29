3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $575,000

Welcome home! This nearly new home has everything you want and more! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and nearly 3/4 of an acre of fenced yard, this house is ready for you to call it home. Newly constructed in 2019, this beautiful home with main floor living also includes a spacious living room, open kitchen concept with main floor living, main floor laundry room and a main floor master with walk in closet. Sit on the back porch and enjoy the incredible mountain views while in the privacy of your fenced back yard. Call Lucas Meriwether at 406.396.7913, or your real estate professional.