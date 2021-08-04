3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $606,981

If you are looking for peace and quiet, then you need to take a look at Shadow Mountain Estates. This to be built custom-designed home features an open floor plan, with a kitchen, living room, and half bath on the main floor. The second floor features a master suite with a walk-in closet and master bathroom, two additional bedrooms, another full family room and an additional full bathroom. Exterior features a porch and attached two-car garage. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development if interested. DISCLAMOR: FINISHES MAY VARY FROM SAMPLE PHOTOS. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.