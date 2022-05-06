Welcome to Shadow Mountain Estates, just East of Clinton. This to be built custom-designed home features an open floor plan with 1785 sqft of main level living. Home features open floor plan, split bedroom layout, large master suit and large garage as a start. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development if interested. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"We are massage therapists, students, teachers, sales clerks, cooks, mechanics, young families and single moms who bring value to our community and wish to keep Missoula our home.”
“We are excited to be a part of the solution here in Missoula that addresses the critical housing shortage," said one of the developers.
Vincent Burrafato of Missoula was traveling northbound on the southbound sidewalk at the intersection of Orange Street and Third Street.
Witnesses say around 1:30 p.m. a semi-truck was traveling eastbound off I-90 when it flew off the freeway and struck multiple parked cars in the parking lot of the cracker barrel.
Missoula voters approved both levies for the Missoula County Public Schools district in final results released from the spring school election.
The National Transportation and Safety Administration is investigating the cause of the crash of the yellow Bearhawk plane.
One person died in a vehicle versus bicyclist accident on Orange Street Monday afternoon.
Martin S. Jochens, 59, is charged with one felony county of sexual intercourse without consent.
Sentinel is looking for a new head girls basketball coach after Sarah Pfeifer resigned.
Cody S. Johnson, 31, was charged with four felonies. He was found not guilty of all four counts in a Missoula District Court three-day trial that wrapped up on April 22.