 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $625,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $625,000

Welcome to Shadow Mountain Estates, just East of Clinton. This to be built custom-designed home features an open floor plan with 1785 sqft of main level living. Home features open floor plan, split bedroom layout, large master suit and large garage as a start. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development if interested. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News