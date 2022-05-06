3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $625,000

Welcome to Shadow Mountain Estates, just East of Clinton. This to be built custom-designed home features an open floor plan with 1785 sqft of main level living. Home features open floor plan, split bedroom layout, large master suit and large garage as a start. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development if interested. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.