 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $799,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $799,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $799,000

Enjoy the best of Montana living with this one of a kind property. Featuring 1,920 Sq. Ft. of living space, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on 19 acres and offers 1000 Ft. of Clark Fork River frontage. This country home sits comfortably off a county road and has tons of potential. Recent additions with the home include new carpet in the bedrooms and main floor laundry. The property is fenced, cross fenced, and has sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. The spacious patio/deck and beautiful backyard areas are ideal for entertaining, offering 360 degree panoramic views. Located 20 minutes from Missoula, this Montana property offers close amenities and recreation right out the back door.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

St. Regis sawmill to close ending 99 jobs
Local News

St. Regis sawmill to close ending 99 jobs

Idaho Forest Group officials informed the workers at 2 p.m. Monday of the decision. The Coeur d’Alene-based company has owned the St. Regis mill for four years after buying it from TriCon Timber LLC.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News