3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $799,000

Enjoy the best of Montana living with this one of a kind property. Featuring 1,920 Sq. Ft. of living space, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on 19 acres and offers 1000 Ft. of Clark Fork River frontage. This country home sits comfortably off a county road and has tons of potential. Recent additions with the home include new carpet in the bedrooms and main floor laundry. The property is fenced, cross fenced, and has sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. The spacious patio/deck and beautiful backyard areas are ideal for entertaining, offering 360 degree panoramic views. Located 20 minutes from Missoula, this Montana property offers close amenities and recreation right out the back door.