3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $850,000

***NO SHOWINGS until 4/12/2022. Great Turah Riverfront property! Home is cozy and boasts amazing mountain views in all directions. Beautiful wood floors on the main level. Bow window in living room, sitting/music room, large functional kitchen with new stainless appliances, main floor ensuite, 2 beds, and a bath in the lower level, plus family room and a bath that needs to be finished. There are laundry facilities on both floors. Land is 3.32 level acres and wonderful Clark Fork River front for your summer recreation! Also included is a large shed, greenhouse, A/C and undeground sprinklers. Call Jolene Tatum at 406-880-6462 or your real estate professional.

View More

