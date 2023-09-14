A truly spectacular home on an equally beautiful piece of land. 3 bdrm, 2 baths, 2400 sq ft all on one level. This is no ordinary home. Built to last, 9 inch exterior walls with R36 insulation, R 64 in the ceilings. Maintenance free exterior featuring standing seam metal roof, concrete fiber siding and metal accents. A massive bank of Anderson wood casement windows gives a stunning view across the Saphire mountains. Solid hardwood floors. The gently sloping 4.99 acres contains apple, peach, plum and crabapple trees and has access to the irrigation ditch that crosses the property. Wildlife abounds everywhere! The fantastic 1000+ sq ft detached garage is built into the hillside. The home is 8 years-old and exudes style and quality craftsmanship throughout. A 15 minute commute to Missoula combines rural privacy with town accessibility. Call Curtis Semenza 406-360-0364 or your real estate professional for further information and viewing.