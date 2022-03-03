3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,100,000

Modern farmhouse to be built located in the heart of the Bitterroot Valley just outside the beautiful town of Florence on a half acre lot. Have you dreamed of a white, modern farmhouse with an airy vibe, complemented by dark, moody accents? Look no further! At over 3,000 square feet, this custom craftsman home by award winning Cornerstone Inc. will turn your home dreams into a reality. This home will steal your heart upon entry as you are immediately invited with an open floor plan that is sophisticated and spacious, all while maintaining an intimate atmosphere. While entering you will see the office/den to your right and dining area to the left, with enough room to host large gatherings with ease.Clean lines will lead you into a spectacular living room, designed to take in surrounding