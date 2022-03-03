Modern farmhouse to be built located in the heart of the Bitterroot Valley just outside the beautiful town of Florence on a half acre lot. Have you dreamed of a white, modern farmhouse with an airy vibe, complemented by dark, moody accents? Look no further! At over 3,000 square feet, this custom craftsman home by award winning Cornerstone Inc. will turn your home dreams into a reality. This home will steal your heart upon entry as you are immediately invited with an open floor plan that is sophisticated and spacious, all while maintaining an intimate atmosphere. While entering you will see the office/den to your right and dining area to the left, with enough room to host large gatherings with ease.Clean lines will lead you into a spectacular living room, designed to take in surrounding
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Loyola Sacred Heart High School principal Kathy Schneider and former athletic director Jacob Alford will also remain on paid administrative leave for the remainder of the year.
The railroad bridge connects the baseball stadium and McCormick Park to West Broadway Avenue near the Missoula Fresh Market grocery store.
Rafford Tucker, 60, is charged with one felony count of strangulation and one misdemeanor assault offense.
The collision involved a bus and a pedestrian.
Roughly 100 people gathered on the street corners bordering the TA Travel Center to show support for the convoy.
Big Sky High School student, arrested for allegedly threatening violence, says inspired by Sandy Hook shooter
The student, Parker Abbott, 18, told police he was inspired by the Sandy Hook school shooter, Adam Lanza, who murdered 26 people.
Chris Holm and her horse, Cool Hand Luke, won the Morgan World Championship in reining in 2021 at a show in Oklahoma City.
"It's the lowest-cost long-term solution," said a local engineer. A new $15.4M South Avenue Bridge would be paid for by federal and state funds and may start construction in 2024.
For many schools with high lead levels, finding the money to fix the problem will be a challenge.
As ranchers across the state work through blizzards, drought and everything in between, ranchers like Bitterroot Valley's Tony Hudson keep a close eye on what’s happening with the cattle market.