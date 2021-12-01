If ever there was a house with a ''Million Dollar Bitterroot View,'' this is it. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was built with the highest quality construction and finishes by David Edgell, and its design only enhances the spectacular views. In this home you'll find the best of luxurious country living within an easy 30 minute drive to both Missoula and Hamilton. The large kitchen island, with built-in sink, seats 6 comfortably. This chef's kitchen features all GE Cafe appliances and custom cherry cabinetry. Next to the kitchen is a large butler's pantry, the formal dining room and laundry. The living room feels expansive with 11 foot ceilings, yet has a cozy feel with a carved cherry mantel surrounding the gas fireplace.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,125,000
