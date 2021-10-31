The Runin K Ranch is located at the end of a private road with massive views of the mountains and valley. Offering 20 level acres this working ranch has been home to championship Suffolk sheep and registered black Angus cattle. The home has been tastefully remodeled and includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, inviting great room with gas fireplace, dining room, country kitchen with copper countertops (absolutely striking), den/study with wood stove, large butlers pantry and mudroom. The property improvements include a large barn with loft, tack room, shop area, loafing sheds, corrals and pastures. The lush property is irrigated utilizing the private pond, irrigation equipment and underground sprinklers. This country charmer is close to town but feels secluded and serene. Listed by Cindi Hayne.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
HaHaax Vielle was given a nine-month suspended sentence.
Aisha D. Gregerson, 27, is charged with one felony count of criminal possession with intent to distribute.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after a police chase last week killed a 17-year-old teenager.
The building permit calls for a $2.4 million remodel.
An investigation has been launched after a police chase on Saturday evening in Missoula ended in a man dying.
Raymond C. Ross, 42, is charged with felony strangulation, a first offense, and misdemeanor partner or family member assault, also a first offense.
TDS Metrocom wants to spend $46 million to build a fiber-optic network in Missoula. They would be Spectrum's first head-to-head competitor.
State inspectors found staff had done nothing to supervise a girl at Reflections Academy who told employees she felt suicidal on the day of her death.
A project to build 70 permanently affordable homes on Missoula's Northside is still moving forward and more designs have been released.
Last week at a Missoula County health board meeting, local officials complained that the state had not distributed any of the money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for contact tracing and testing.