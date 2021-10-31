3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,199,000

The Runin K Ranch is located at the end of a private road with massive views of the mountains and valley. Offering 20 level acres this working ranch has been home to championship Suffolk sheep and registered black Angus cattle. The home has been tastefully remodeled and includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, inviting great room with gas fireplace, dining room, country kitchen with copper countertops (absolutely striking), den/study with wood stove, large butlers pantry and mudroom. The property improvements include a large barn with loft, tack room, shop area, loafing sheds, corrals and pastures. The lush property is irrigated utilizing the private pond, irrigation equipment and underground sprinklers. This country charmer is close to town but feels secluded and serene. Listed by Cindi Hayne.