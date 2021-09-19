3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,350,000

This is an exciting opportunity to secure a contemporary home and a thriving business in one. The lucky new owners of this impeccable property are treated to a fully remodeled farmhouse and a boarding facility with a wide range of uses.The home boasts three good-size bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and generous, light-filled living zones that invite you to gather with loved ones in absolute comfort. Any home chef will adore the large kitchen with ample counter space and quality appliances while the living room is warmed by a cozy fireplace.