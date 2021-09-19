 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,350,000

This is an exciting opportunity to secure a contemporary home and a thriving business in one. The lucky new owners of this impeccable property are treated to a fully remodeled farmhouse and a boarding facility with a wide range of uses.The home boasts three good-size bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and generous, light-filled living zones that invite you to gather with loved ones in absolute comfort. Any home chef will adore the large kitchen with ample counter space and quality appliances while the living room is warmed by a cozy fireplace.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News