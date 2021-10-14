 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,395,000

One of a kind 28.38 acre parcel with parked out Ponderosa pines with aspens and meadows. Not on the market since the 1970's. Breath taking panoramic view of Bitterroot range across the pond. Log home with real stone fireplace. Vaulted great room centerpiece. Loft. 4 different heat sources. Master suite with sauna. Sheds, chicken coop, garden area. New roof. Entirely fenced.

