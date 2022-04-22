 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,395,000

You will want to see this charming Florence farmhouse on 16.3 irrigated acres. This 3 bed/2.5 bath home exudes character from the minute you walk through the 8' front door. The living room welcomes you in to enjoy the sweeping valley views, brick fireplace, shiplap accents & hefty wood beams. The bright and open dining room connects the living room with the country kitchen, complete with farmhouse sink, large center island, quartz countertops, subway tiles, stainless appliances and custom cabinets. The spacious primary bedroom is on the main floor, boasting another fireplace, a large walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom with a tile-surround walk-in shower, soaking tub, dual vanities. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms, a storage/craft room and another full bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout.

