3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,650,000

Saddle up and enjoy the panoramic mountain views on this amazing 20.4 acre parcel next to State land. Your horses will love the 4 stall barn with tack room and paddocks. The barn has an adorable 1 bedroom apartment with a kitchen, bathroom,living room, and laundry. Original 770 sq. ft. is currently being remodeled to grand room and large open kitchen. The new 1644 sq. ft. addition is almost complete with a double attached garage, 2 bedrooms with bathrooms and laundry on the main level. Upstairs, a large bonus room and master suite. An amazing west facing deck on both levels. Construction continues while listed. Call Kim Lendman 406-531-0783 or your real estate professional.

