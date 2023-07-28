Welcome to a beautifully built custom home at the base of the Sapphire Mountains, and take in a gorgeous view of the Bitterroots from the living room that overlooks 10 private low-maintenance acres. Home features walkout day light basement, a sauna, endless pool, patio/deck. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with cherry cabinets, vintage 1940's drainboard sink, and a beautiful view from the oversized window above the sink. The durable circle sawn wood floors through-out will stand the test of time, all of the wood features in this home were sourced from Montana. This home was thoughtfully built while keeping comfort in mind with the heated master bathroom floors, heated towel racks and so much more. Keep an eye out for the hidden room within the book shelves! You'll have your own piece of "The last best place" that encompasses a fire pit, walking paths, garden, greenhouse, and storage shed. All on a private road! Enjoy the peaceful evenings and wildlife right from your back door.