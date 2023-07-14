This newly constructed Schrock home rests at the base of the Bitterroot Mountains. The modern mountain retreat sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on a 1.1-acre lot with live water. Beautifully landscaped with a continuous concrete pad around the home. One level spanning over 3,692 sqft. Sit on the covered back patio and listen to the running water. The home offers an open concept with bright spacious rooms. The kitchen is fit for a master chef with custom cabinetry, commercial appliances, on-demand hot water, and an oversized island. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for ambient light to flow through the home. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, en-suite laundry room, gorgeous bathroom, and sunroom. RV parking. Back-up generator. Air conditioning. Sprinklers. Private well. Located just 20 minutes from Missoula. Adjacent parcels may be available for purchase to expand your acreage. To schedule a showing please call Courtney Ferguson (406) 830-5474 or your real estate professional.