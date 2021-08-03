3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $2,275,000

Be the first to enjoy this luxurious haven set on an expansive 23.94 acre lot with scenic views and an abundance of privacy. Designed by Nic Cole of NC Design Studios and to be built by Gooden Construction, this custom home offers an impressive 4,297 Sq. Ft. layout spread across 2 levels, with a total of 2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and multiple living spaces. The main level features a palatial living room set under a high ceiling and with walls of glass that frame the sweeping views of the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains. There is a gourmet kitchen for the home chef to be completed with quality appliances and high-end finishes. The open layout allows you to take in views over the dining area and the living room with a stunning fireplace.When entertaining friends, you can choose to relax on the open-air deck and take in the surrounding views or enjoy the shade and added privacy of the covered patio complete with a beautiful fireplace. At the end of the day, you can retreat to your luxe owner's suite with a walk-in dressing room, a resort-inspired ensuite with a soaking tub and slider doors that open out to your very own private deck. Downstairs, another bedroom is on offer along with a full bath for use as a private guest suite. There is a large recreation room with a wet bar and sitting area enveloped by gallery-inspired walls ready for your art. An office and a powder room complete this level while slider doors allow you to spill out to the covered patio. Just under 15 minutes to Florence and 40 minutes to Missoula, this property offers the perfect combination of country living with close proximity to amenities.