Enjoy peace and mountain views in this modern home just 20 minutes south of Missoula MT. This stunning home features open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, single level living with tons of flex space. Large windows allow you to take in the epic mountain views of the Bitteroot Valley. Energy-efficient home has extra insulation and a 20KWh solar array. Radiant floor heat & high ceilings throughout! Kitchen is equipped with a gas cooktop, double oven, walk-through butler pantry w/ tons of storage. Owners’ suite features luxurious bathroom with a large soaking tub, curb less shower, walk-in closet leading into laundry. Wrap around patio leads out to a pond, water rights, and a natural creek on property. Private well produces over 35gpm. This property neighbors a small orchard and a 300-acre ranch with a conservation easement that limits building around the property! Bring your horses! Near grocery stores & restaurants! Call Maggie 406-240-9545 or your Real Estate professional today!