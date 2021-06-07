3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,000

Back on Market, no fault of the home. No Covenants! Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom manufactured home sits on just over 1.5 acres. This well-maintained home has 2 living areas; one of which has a gas fireplace. The en-suite master has a roomy soaking tub and walk-in closet. The kitchen has tons of cupboard space and a pantry. The generous laundry/mud room leads to the covered back porch and fenced yard. The flooring has been updated throughout. This home is situated on the property to take advantage of the natural lighting and the views of the Bitterroot Mountains from your front porch to the west. There is also plenty of room here to build a garage or shop, with no covenants on the property this would make a great location for a home business. View More