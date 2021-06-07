Back on Market, no fault of the home. No Covenants! Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom manufactured home sits on just over 1.5 acres. This well-maintained home has 2 living areas; one of which has a gas fireplace. The en-suite master has a roomy soaking tub and walk-in closet. The kitchen has tons of cupboard space and a pantry. The generous laundry/mud room leads to the covered back porch and fenced yard. The flooring has been updated throughout. This home is situated on the property to take advantage of the natural lighting and the views of the Bitterroot Mountains from your front porch to the west. There is also plenty of room here to build a garage or shop, with no covenants on the property this would make a great location for a home business. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Missouri doctor and his wife are alleging that the owners of Marshall Mountain are trying to grant broad public access on the property.
Here's some business news in the Missoula area.
Jeremy Canwell, former senior curator at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, is no longer an employee at the University of Montana.
Before the western gate to Glacier National Park comes in view, a line of people with clipboards awaits arriving motorists.
Marcus Rubin Campos, 20, has been charged with two counts of criminal endangerment, a felony, and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, a misdemeanor.
Justin William Ayres, 22, made his initial appearance Friday afternoon in Missoula Justice Court.
"We will never allow ourselves to look like the major metro areas of the Northwest," read a statement from the city and the county.
Last week, the city of Missoula dismissed charges against an anti-abortion advocate after she was cited for blocking access to Blue Mountain Clinic in March.
Hundreds of nurses at Logan Health in Kalispell, Montana began a three-day strike Tuesday over demands for better wages and working conditions.
The Trinity Apartments will be spread across two sites in Missoula and will feature 30 permanently supportive housing units for those who've been homeless for a long time.