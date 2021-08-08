 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $350,000

  • Updated
One-level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, step-down living room, expansive kitchen with separate dining area, newly replaced back deck, front private porch. Property is fully fenced 1.12 acres with storage shed & barn area, underground cellar, and large shop/garage with attached additional guest quarters offering kitchen, bathroom, and upper bedroom. Located centrally with quick access to Eastside Highway and Highway 93.

