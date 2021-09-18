Walk to the river from your property and enjoy the mountain views! This private 10.07-acre property has the perfect blend of 4 irrigated acres upon entering the property and large pine trees behind the home. This very well maintained 1995 Manufactured home is on an engineered designed permanent foundation with open concept living and kitchen area with high ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with covered decks in front and in back. The home is efficiently warmed with natural gas forced air heat and has a tankless Rinnai hot water heater. Outside there's plenty of room for your animals, a variety of fruit trees and outbuildings including a 16x20 shop, 8x8 shed, 8x12 shed and a 11x32 single car detached garage. Call Kim Lendman 406-531-0783 or your real estate professional for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $385,000
