3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $498,000

Open house this Sunday August 15th from 11:00-1:00!! Almost new one-level living on 1 acre in beautiful Florence, MT! Built in 2017 this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bath. Open concept living room/kitchen/dining with knotty alder cabinets that provides plenty of storage in the kitchen. Separate laundry off garage with a washer and dryer that are included. Attached two car garage, fenced back yard and only 20 minute drive to Missoula! Listed by Nancy Wagner