3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $499,900

Welcome to 381 Stagecoach Trail located in the beautiful Bitterroot Valley. This well maintained home offers you a welcoming open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1,600+ SF of living space. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample counter space and storage. Updated flooring throughout the living area, kitchen and bedrooms. The spacious master suite offers a walk in closet and master bath. Outside you will enjoy the 1+ level acre that has been well manicured. An attached double car garage, a 12x20 work shop and two additional sheds provide all the storage you will need!