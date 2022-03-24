 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $547,500

This beautiful 9.14 acre property has unlimited possibilities. In a quiet and highly sought after neighborhood with no zoning, no covenants, and a round creek, there is limitless potential with this property. Featuring 2 fully fenced horse pastures, a 3 stall barn, and water rights for irrigation, this acreage is every horse lovers dream. This flat parcel with views of the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains is what living in Montana is all about. The 3 bed, 2 bath house has tile floors in both bathrooms, a balcony off the master bedroom, a large bonus living room with a wood stove, with a large 2 car garage attached. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of heaven just under 20 minutes from Missoula

