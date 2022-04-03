 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $554,500

  • Updated
Charming home on 1.02 acres. One level living that provides 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a bonus great room. Oversized windows to take in the views. The house provides a covered front deck, and back patio. There is also a detached double garage. The lot has mature landscaping and underground sprinklers. Great location just east of Florence.

