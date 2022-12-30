3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $580,000

1800 sq ft home framed by the Bitterroot Mountains for sale in Florence! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home was built in 2021. Set on over 5 acres, this property has a cavernous detached shop big enough to store your RV and boat, while still having room for an insulated bonus room. The home has lofted ceilings and an open floor plan. The spacious kitchen features an island, bar seating, soft close cabinets, and unobstructed mountain views. Discover both a soaking tub and separate shower in the owner's suite bathroom. The property has a perimeter fence as well as a smaller area posted off, ready to enclose a garden, shed, and greenhouse. For a private tour contact Sasha Vermel 406-404-6241 or your real estate professional!