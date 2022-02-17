3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $599,900

This beautiful home in Florence, built in 2009, and sitting on a fenced acre of land, is custom built and features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. You will love the vaulted ceilings in the open living and kitchen area, as well as in the master bedroom. This home has been meticulously maintained, and everything seems new. Stainless appliances in kitchen, and the master suite is on the main floor, as is the laundry area. Upstairs is a loft, two bedrooms and bathroom. Underground sprinklers keep the front lawn green and the backyard hosts an 8'x12' greenhouse, rear covered deck, paver patio, and a hot water spigot. Besides the attached, finished, two car garage, there is an additional garage building with electricity. Call Aaron Pagniano at 406-241-0024, or your real estate professional.