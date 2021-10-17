Tired of looking at homes that need renovating? This completely updated Florence Montana home on 1.34 acres, shows like a model. Located in a quiet neighborhood this 3 bd/2ba home has front room views of the Bitterroot mountain range, a large back patio for entertaining, and garden boxes in place for spring with a back shed for storage. The kitchen has new 2021 appliances throughout, beautiful white quartz countertops, and new two tone premium cabinets that are pleasing to any eye. The three bedrooms have freshly updated paint throughout and new super plush grey carpeting. There is vinyl wood plank flooring in the main living areas and laundry room with a new washer and dryer that stay with the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $599,990
