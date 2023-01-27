3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $625,000

Brand new home with fantastic views! SELLER WILL PAY 1/2 POINT FOR RATE BUY DOWN! This single level home boasts custom finishes and colors such as custom cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the cool Montana evenings with a cozy fireplace and incredible towering mountain views. One Horse Estates sits at the base of the Bitterroot Mountain Range, just 20 miles from Missoula. The Estate encompasses a gorgeous 7.64 acre common area park, year round! Call Brooke Devries at 406-531-9721, or your real estate professional today, for more information.