Brand new home with fantastic views! This single level western contemporary home boasts custom finishes such as custom cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Buyer still has the opportunity to pick interior and exterior paint colors. Interior finished are similar, actual finishes may vary slightly. One Horse Estates sits at the base of the Bitterroot Mountain Range, just 20 miles from Missoula. The Estate encompasses a gorgeous 7.64 acre common area park, year round! Call Brooke Devries at 406-531-9721, or your real estate professional today, for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $639,000
