Brand new home with fantastic views! This luxury single level home boasts custom finishes and colors such as custom cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the incredible towering mountain views and cool Montana evenings with a cozy fireplace and covered patio perfect surrounded by lush grass for entertaining. One Horse Estates sits at the base of the Bitterroot Mountain Range, and just 20 miles from Missoula. The Estate encompasses a gorgeous 7.64 acre common area park, year round! Call or text Brooke DeVries at 406-531-9721 or Ally Massey at 406-381-4554, or your real estate professional for a private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $662,500
