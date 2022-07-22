3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $669,000

Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy easy and comfortable one level living in this beautiful home built in 2018. It is situated on 1.43 level acres. The interior of the home features a master suite with custom walk-in tile shower, dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms, one full bathroom and an additional room ideal for an office or hobby room. The open concept living room and kitchen feature a vaulted ceiling, wood flooring, dining space, beautiful custom wood bar top with room for seating, pantry closet and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen and dining area lead to a concrete patio. The laundry room features a beautiful sliding door and additional storage closets. Exterior features include a 16x24 detached single stall