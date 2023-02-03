Brand new home with fantastic views! This luxury single level home boasts custom finishes and colors such as custom cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the incredible towering mountain views and cool Montana evenings with a cozy fireplace and covered patio perfect for entertaining. One Horse Estates sits at the base of the Bitterroot Mountain Range, and just 20 miles from Missoula. The Estate encompasses a gorgeous 7.64 acre common area park, year round! Call or text Brooke DeVries at 406-531-9721 or Ally Massey at 406-381-4554, or your real estate professional for a private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $674,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bradley D. Nagel pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence, according to the Missoula County Dist…
Andrew Villa III, who works at 406 Art and Soul, is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent, a felony, along with other m…
Snowbowl Owner Brad Morris said the chair climbs 1,700 vertical feet in nine minutes. “It’s pretty fast,” he said. “It’s pretty steep.”
The long-vacant Mountain Valley Inn near the corner of Orange and West Broadway in downtown Missoula will be getting new life.
Paris Hilton welcomes her baby, Kanye West named as suspect in battery investigation, and more celeb news
Kathy Hilton has declared her daughter Paris Hilton is going to be an "amazing" mother. Plus, Amy Robach and T.J Holmes are reportedly set to …