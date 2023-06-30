Beautiful functional ranch style new build in the popular One Horse subdivision in Florence, Mt. The floor plan is a proven model with 3 bedrooms plus a true home office. It is 2015 sq ft all one level and zero entry at both the front and rear doors along with the entry from the garage. Two nice sized bedrooms are at one end of the house and then the primary suite is at the other end. There is a nice sized mud room/drop zone coming in from the garage. The kitchen/dining/great room all are open and have a vaulted ceiling. The lot is level and is just under a 1/2 acre in size. The garage is oversized as one bay is extra deep so large enough for a small shop or large vehicles. Each lot has its own well so no water bill. As of July 1 this home is a shell with sheetrock and texture done. Buyers can have some choices with finishes (call for the current options). Also, upgrades such as a parking pad, landscaping, fencing, can be added at sellers cost. The home has excellent views of the Bitterroot mountains. The whole neighborhood is new so all surrounding homes are very nice. Access is super convenient with all paved roads. Current finishes are available for buyers review. Flooring is purchased and is a nice LVP. An extra large back patio was poured.