3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $685,000

Welcome to 5511 Riley Ln! This meticulously kept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in an area of nice homes and easy commute to Missoula. As you enter you'll notice the wide open floor plan with an abundance of natural light, vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring through out the kitchen, living and dining room. The kitchen boasts of granite countertops, slate appliances and beautiful wood cabinets. The primary bathroom inspires comfort with a double vanity, a huge walk in tiled shower, tile flooring, and an extra large walk in closet. Entering the fully fenced back yard from the sliding glass door off the kitchen you'll be greeted with a covered patio and vast views of the majestic rocky mountains. No matter your Montana style you'll appreciate the 3 car garage