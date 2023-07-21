Huge price drop! Motivated seller! HOA paid for your first 12 months! 1-year Builder's Warranty provided by Schrock. Move in READY. Just completed in Florence's One Horse Estates. Quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac. Front landscaping, underground sprinklers, and premium cedar fencing have already done. High producing well. 1/2 acre lot perfect for an outdoor playset, raised garden beds, fire pit, or storage shed. New Elementary school completed in 2021. This house is stunning throughout. Modern yet rustic interior. You'll quickly fall in love with the single-level floor plan. The master was built to impress! The ensuite bathroom features a gorgeous custom tile shower, double vanities, and a large walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the house, you'll find 2 bedrooms with a jack-and-jill bathroom. The kitchen has luxury Cafe appliances. For more information call Courtney Ferguson 406.830.5474 or your real estate professional today.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $699,000
