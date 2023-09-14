Welcome to an impeccably maintained gem that sets a new standard in pristine living. This exquisite residence exudes timeless elegance, while the lush yard stands as an oasis of serenity. This thoughtfully designed 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch Style home is the epitome of refined living, leaving no desire unmet.Nestled on a sprawling single-level expanse spanning 1736 square feet and just over an acre of land, this residence offers an immediate sense of home, thanks to meticulous updates and maintenance. The heart of the home, the kitchen, boasts a transformation with stunning Huntwood Cabinets that seamlessly blend style and functionality. A suite of stainless steel appliances beckons culinary adventures, while 15 soft-close drawers with full extensions and a brand new dishwasher cater to modern convenience. Venture outdoors to the enchanting yard, boasting 11 zones for underground sprinklers and drip lines, nurturing a garden adorned with an array of roses, lilacs, iris, and peonies, poised to awaken your senses. The inviting patio is crowned with a built-in Gazebo adorned with solar chandeliers, creating an ethereal atmosphere that beckons relaxation.The dwelling extends its embrace to include a double car garage attached to the home, a detached heated and insulated shop, a garden shed, and a truly remarkable RV garage. This new 24'x44' RV garage, with its sturdy cement floors, expansive 12'x16' overhead door, and dual man doors, is a testament to convenience and space.Inside, modernity meets comfort with a newer well pump, water heater, and a pristine roof. The house has been thoughtfully updated with improved venting and insulation throughout, ensuring optimal energy efficiency. Radon mitigation has been meticulously addressed for your peace of mind.Stepping into the backyard, you're greeted by a captivating array of fruit trees, including apple, pear, plum, rhubarb, Lenden, Mountain Ash, and majestic Maple and Willow trees. The list is as bountiful as the possibilities that await in this extraordinary property.Intrigued? To truly grasp the splendor of this home, you must witness it firsthand. Arrange a viewing today to experience the seamless fusion of elegance, convenience, and natural beauty that defines this remarkable property.