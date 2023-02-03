Fresh on the market! Schrock Construction in Florence's One Horse Estates. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Double vanities, custom tile shower, spacious walk-in closet. You'll quickly fall in love with the home's single-level floor plan. This home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac. The large kitchen island is perfect for additional seating, entertaining, and extra storage. Sliding barn wood doors reveal a spacious pantry. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the beautiful back porch with breathtaking views of the Bitterroot Mountains. Cedar fencing and a row of mature trees offer additional privacy. Farmhouse kitchen, luxury Café appliances, custom cabinets, air conditioning, underground sprinklers, fencing, front yard landscaping, and endless charm!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bradley D. Nagel pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence, according to the Missoula County Dist…
Andrew Villa III, who works at 406 Art and Soul, is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent, a felony, along with other m…
Snowbowl Owner Brad Morris said the chair climbs 1,700 vertical feet in nine minutes. “It’s pretty fast,” he said. “It’s pretty steep.”
The long-vacant Mountain Valley Inn near the corner of Orange and West Broadway in downtown Missoula will be getting new life.
Paris Hilton welcomes her baby, Kanye West named as suspect in battery investigation, and more celeb news
Kathy Hilton has declared her daughter Paris Hilton is going to be an "amazing" mother. Plus, Amy Robach and T.J Holmes are reportedly set to …