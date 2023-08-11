MOTIVATED SELLER-LOOKING AT ALL OFFERS! Just minutes from Missoula. Another great new build by Compass Rose Construction with many upgrades. Single story zero step entry includes 3 bed 2 bath plus an office/bonus room. in a comfortable 1854 SF home on a corner lot. Beautiful blue pine T&G vaulted ceiling in the living room, a corner gas fireplace & fantastic views of both Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains. Master suite includes a walk in closet, heated tile flooring, double vanity sinks & a curb-less walk in tile shower. Stunning knotty alder doors and trim throughout the home. Spacious kitchen with marble countertops and black stainless appliances. The covered front porch and back patio are lighted with blue pine ceilings. 3 car finished and heated garage. Stamped concrete sidewalks. RV plug in outside the garage. Plenty of custom upgrades in this home. landscaping & U/G sprinklers are in and it's move in ready. Call Wanda Sumner 406-360-5161 or your real estate professional.