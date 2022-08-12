3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $700,000

To Be Built Home in One Horse Estates in Florence. 3 bedrooms and office area with 2 bathrooms. This home has an open floor plan with lots of light. Kitchen has a island and a large pantry. Large great room with a cozy fireplace. Primary bedroom is spacious with a large walk in closet, double sinks and shower. Extra storage in the double garage. Call Chay Hughes 406 546 3717 or Paula Crews for more information.